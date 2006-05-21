Swiss OK for Manhattan Pharma Ph IIa obesity trial

US firm Manhattan Pharmaceuticals says it has received Swiss regulatory approval to commence its Phase IIa study with oral Oleoyl-estrone (OE), the company's drug candidate for the treatment of obesity.
The single center, Phase IIa study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial designed to evaluate the safety, preliminary efficacy and pharmacokinetics of two 14-day dosing cycles in obese adult subjects. 100 subjects will be randomly enrolled in one of four treatment groups. Dose levels of OE will be placebo, 5, 10, or 20 mg taken once daily. Each 14-day dosing cycle will be followed by a 28-day treatment free evaluation period.
"This approval marks a significant achievement in the clinical development program with oral Oleoyl-estrone," said Douglas Abel, Manhattan's chief executive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze