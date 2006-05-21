Swiss OK for Manhattan Pharma Ph IIa obesity trial

US firm Manhattan Pharmaceuticals says it has received Swiss regulatory approval to commence its Phase IIa study with oral Oleoyl-estrone (OE), the company's drug candidate for the treatment of obesity.

The single center, Phase IIa study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial designed to evaluate the safety, preliminary efficacy and pharmacokinetics of two 14-day dosing cycles in obese adult subjects. 100 subjects will be randomly enrolled in one of four treatment groups. Dose levels of OE will be placebo, 5, 10, or 20 mg taken once daily. Each 14-day dosing cycle will be followed by a 28-day treatment free evaluation period.

"This approval marks a significant achievement in the clinical development program with oral Oleoyl-estrone," said Douglas Abel, Manhattan's chief executive.