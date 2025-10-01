Swiss Pharma Exports In 1995

Swiss pharmaceutical exports rose to 12.43 billion Swiss francs ($9.92 billion) in 1995 as the drug trade surplus widened, reports Pharma Information,which is operated by Ciba Geigy, Roche Holding and Sandoz.

The three companies together account for 90% of Swiss drug exports, and posted 23.2 billion francs in global drug sales in 1995. Pharma Information noted that drugs made up 53% of total Swiss chemical exports and 13% of overall exports.

1995 1994 ------------------------------ Exports 12,430 11,795 Imports 4,020 3,795 Balance 8,410 8,000 (in millions of Swiss francs) -------------------------------