Swiss pharmacies' Rx distribution "victory"

Switzerland's Federal Court has handed the country's pharmacy federation, the AV, a surprising apparent victory in its legal battle with the medical profession over drug distribution, although the court judgement has not yet been published and its effects will not be immediate.

The action revolves around a change to the drug and medicines regulations, under which the Governing Council had wanted all doctors in the canton of Zurich to be able to issue drugs to patients, free of restrictions.

The right to distribute drugs has been a bone of contention in the canton for many years. At present, doctors based in the surrounding local municipalities can supply drugs to patients but the practice is banned in the town of Winterthur and the city of Zurich. Various attempts to establish uniformity of practice have failed, so the Governing Council decided to issue a regulation making the distribution of drugs by doctors lawful across the canton.