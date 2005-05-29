Swiss pharmacy Rx cost curb plan to be probed

For at least the last four years, pharmacists in Switzerland have received no additional income from the sale of high-volume or high-value pharmaceuticals, but have been paid more for advisory services to patients and for managing personal patient files.

The purpose of the system is to keep drug costs down without any automatic reduction in pharmacy income, and it is based on a contractual agreement between the pharmacies and health insurers. During the period to end-2004 it has worked well, produced estimated savings of 323.0 million Swiss francs ($263.6 million), according to Marcel Mesnil, general secretary of the national pharmacy federation, the AV, but the Swiss Federal Council has now said it will conduct an investigation into the system.