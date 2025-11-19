Switching Of German R&D overseas

The German pharmaceutical industry is increasingly becoming viewed within the country as a cost factor in the health service and less as an economic force or a research-intensive industry with a high level of innovation, according to Giuseppe Vita, chairman of Schering AG.

Speaking at a forum of the research-based drug manufacturers' organization, the VFA, in Berlin, Dr Vita said that the USA and Japan both offer much better opportunities for innovative products, and the trend is now to switch R&D out of Germany into countries where there are prospects of generating the revenue to finance R&D.

Dr Vita called for a greater sense of the market in the European pharmaceutical industry. A situation in which there were 16 different marketing approval procedures and processes, 16 different positive lists and 16 different fixed-level drug price support regimes was not acceptable, he said, adding that the danger that drugs would have to be imported from the USA and Japan was considerable.