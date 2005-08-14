Switching to aromatase inhibitor Arimidex cuts breast cancer relapse 40%

Switching postmenopausal women with endocrine-responsive early breast cancer to the aromatase inhibitor anastrozole (AstraZeneca's Arimidex) after two years' adjuvant tamoxifen treatment results in a 40% reduction in the risk of relapse compared with continuing tamoxifen for a full five years, according to research reported in the peer-reviewed journal, The Lancet, August 6 issue.
In recognizing the superiority of aromatase inhibitors over tamoxifen, the lead author of the study, Raimund Jakesz of the Vienna Medical University Medical School in Austria, also commented on the need for further research to ascertain the optimal sequence and duration of treatment.
In an accompanying editorial, Anthony Howell of the CRUK Department of Medical Oncology at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, UK, said that "this important result adds to the data from other adjuvant trials with the potent modern aromatase inhibitors anastrozole, letrozole [Novartis' Femara] and exemestane [Pfizer's Aromasir]." These drugs "show superiority over tamoxifen when used immediately after surgery or after two-three years of tamoxifen," he added, noting that "letrozole and anastrozole also show superiority over placebo when given after five years' of tamoxifen."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze