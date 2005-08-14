Switching to aromatase inhibitor Arimidex cuts breast cancer relapse 40%

Switching postmenopausal women with endocrine-responsive early breast cancer to the aromatase inhibitor anastrozole (AstraZeneca's Arimidex) after two years' adjuvant tamoxifen treatment results in a 40% reduction in the risk of relapse compared with continuing tamoxifen for a full five years, according to research reported in the peer-reviewed journal, The Lancet, August 6 issue.

In recognizing the superiority of aromatase inhibitors over tamoxifen, the lead author of the study, Raimund Jakesz of the Vienna Medical University Medical School in Austria, also commented on the need for further research to ascertain the optimal sequence and duration of treatment.

In an accompanying editorial, Anthony Howell of the CRUK Department of Medical Oncology at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, UK, said that "this important result adds to the data from other adjuvant trials with the potent modern aromatase inhibitors anastrozole, letrozole [Novartis' Femara] and exemestane [Pfizer's Aromasir]." These drugs "show superiority over tamoxifen when used immediately after surgery or after two-three years of tamoxifen," he added, noting that "letrozole and anastrozole also show superiority over placebo when given after five years' of tamoxifen."