Switzerland acts on soaring drug reimbursement costs

Spending by the Swiss social security system on the reimbursement ofdrug costs rose 11.5% last year, according to the federal social insurance office, the BSV.

However, measures have been introduced this month to ease the position, with a new system for registered pharmacists based on ex-factory drug prices, rather than ex-pharmacy prices.

Under the new arrangement, pharmacists can substitute a cheaper generic drug for the prescribed original branded drug, without losing money personally in the process. The Swiss authorities reportedly believe that new system will reduce growth in drug costs 5%-7% a year.