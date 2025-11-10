Monday 10 November 2025

Switzerland: Europe's Managed Care Laboratory

9 April 1995

Since the start of the 1990s, Switzerland has experienced a managed care boom which has caused the country to become, effectively, the laboratory for the introduction of managed care in Europe, according to Andre Haelg, president and chief executive of Swisscare, Switzerland's largest health insurer.

He told the Financial Times World Pharmaceuticals meeting in London last month (Marketletters March 28 & April 3) that the health care system is Switzerland's third largest "industry," with a value in 1994 of $28 billion. It is also very expensive, at $2,074 per capita per annum, second only in the world to the USA, which has annual costs of $3,248 per head. The cost explosion has to slow down, he said; at current rates it is estimated that Switzerland's health care costs will exceed its Gross Domestic Product within 43 years. The system is also highly complex, involving 26 different cantonal legislations and many different organizations.

The basis for the introduction of managed care into the country has been based on new legislation and a major transformation of the industry, as a result of the cost explosion which has increased cost-consciousness on the part of the insured and of the cantonal and federal governmental bodies that fund the system. The declining solidarity of the insured has boosted competition between payers seeking cost advantages through better risk selection, he said, and the consequent concentration process among payers, together with excess capacities on the provider side, has shifted the balance of power away from providers and in favor of payers. Moves Against High Drug Costs And Margins Switzerland has the potential for cost-containment measures, he said, because drug prices and margins are high compared with other countries. In 1994, pharmaceuticals accounted for 11% of the annual cost of the system; hospitals represented 50%, with ambulatory care taking 32% and administration 6%. Various initiatives have already been undertaken in this area, with government-ordered drug price freezes, payers placing more emphasis on formulary management and providers setting up mail-order pharmacies. Moreover, it is expected that the distribution system will be partially restructured.

