Switzerland "World Health Leader"

Switzerland leads the world in terms of health and health care provision, according to a new rating system from marketLine International HealthStat.

The rating is based on a range of indicators including per capita health expenditure, the number of doctors per head of population, infant mortality, life expectancy, key causes of death and the level of accessibility to health care services. Switzerland's rating was 92%, as the best all-round performer in terms of health and health care, with excellent access to care, few waiting lists and a well-developed hospital system.

Next were Sweden on 90% and Austria with 87%. The USA was ranked only 12th with 79%; despite spending over 14% of Gross Domestic Product a year on health care, the system provides poor value for money and leaves part of the population without any access to free public health care. Infant mortality is high.