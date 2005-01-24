Symbicort effective in asthma control

The results of one of the largest 10 respiratory studies ever conducted, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, have shown the significant benefits of a new concept in asthma management.
In the STAY trial, evaluating a total of 2,760 patients with mild-to-moderate asthma over a 12-month period, AstraZeneca's Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) single inhaler, given as both a preventer and reliever medication, reduced the incidence of severe asthma exacerbations 45% versus those on a traditional treatment strategy of fixed-dose medication combined with a separate reliever therapy.
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