Symbollon/Astra Merck test enzyme-iodine technology on H pylori

- Symbollon and Astra Merck have agreed to test Symbollon's proprietary enzyme-based iodine technology for possible use in the eradication of Helicobacter pylori, a probable cause of peptic ulcer, gastritis and gastric cancer. In return for making an upfront payment to Symbollon and funding initial testing, Astra Merck gains an option for exclusive rights to oral use of the technology.
