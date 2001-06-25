Symyx signs tools deal with Merck & Co

Symyx Technologies has entered into an agreement with Merck & Co todevelop a Discovery Tools System for the rapid discovery, identification and characterization of novel crystalline salt and polymorphic forms of drug candidates. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will provide funding for the development of the platform and will purchase a Polymorph Discovery Tools system upon completion and validation.
Steve Goldby, Symyx' chief executive, said that the firm is "excited about applying our technologies to solve important problems in the pharmaceutical industry, and to be expanding these capabilities in collaboration with Merck."
