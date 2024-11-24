Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Synaptogenix

A biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders.

Company Overview

As of Q3 2024, Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome.



Latest Synaptogenix News

New collab to probe potential of fatty acid analogs in Alzheimer's
19 July 2024
