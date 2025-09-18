A leading synthetic biology conference in the UK, bringing together business leaders, researchers, policymakers, and investors to address the challenges and opportunities in engineering biology.

The two-day event includes over 60 speakers and anticipates over 400 attendees, with more than 80 start-ups also represented.

The programme covers key topics such as scaling synthetic biology innovations from lab to market, regulatory developments, IP law, sustainable bio-economy, investment trends, and infrastructure for scale-up. Panel sessions, company presentations, and plenary talks feature across both days