SynCo and Prosensa sign drug service agreement

Prosensa, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and fellow Dutch firm SynCo Bio Partners, a drugs manufacturer, are to collaborate on the formulation and fill of the former's lead product, an RNA-based therapeutic under development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy/
Under the terms of the deal, SynCo will work with Prosensa to formulate and perform the aseptic fill of an RNA-based product for use in a human clinical trial. Further financial terms were not disclosed.
