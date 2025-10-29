Wednesday 29 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Syndivia

A French biotech company based in Strasbourg, focused on developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology.

The company uses its proprietary conjugation technologies, including the GeminiMab and APN linker platforms, to create highly homogeneous DAR1 ADCs with improved stability and therapeutic index. 

Syndivia entered into a commercial agreement with GSK granting the pharmaceutical group exclusive worldwide rights to a pre-clinical ADC targeting metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Under the terms, Syndivia stands to receive upfront payments, development and commercial milestones, and tiered royalties up to approximately £268 million, as well as royalties on product sales. 

The company was founded in 2014 and holds issued patents and pending applications directed at site-selective conjugation strategies in IgG4 antibodies. 

 Syndivia’s scientific advisory board is chaired by Nobel Laureate Jean‑Marie Lehn, who joined in late 2023. 

Syndivia targets tumour antigens with novel payloads and seeks to position its ADCs as differentiated oncology therapies with enhanced safety and utilitarian profiles. Its business model emphasises partnering out programmes and licensing its conjugation platform rather than building full in-house development and commercial infrastructure.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Syndivia News

GSK acquires exclusive rights from Syndivia for ADC
28 October 2025
More Syndivia news >


Today's issue

Another EC approval for Keytruda
Biotechnology
Another EC approval for Keytruda
29 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Emma Walmsley signs off in style with stellar GSK results
29 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Positive pivotal bioequivalence study of Relief’s RLF-OD032
29 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
ABPI: International comparisons in medicines spending and the link to competitiveness
29 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
PRIME designation for MimeTech’s udonitrectag lysine for diabetic foot ulcers
29 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novartis 4% lower as generic competition hits revenue
29 October 2025
Biosimilars
Samsung Bioepis to commercialize Byooviz in Europe
29 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze