A French biotech company based in Strasbourg, focused on developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology.

The company uses its proprietary conjugation technologies, including the GeminiMab and APN linker platforms, to create highly homogeneous DAR1 ADCs with improved stability and therapeutic index.

Syndivia entered into a commercial agreement with GSK granting the pharmaceutical group exclusive worldwide rights to a pre-clinical ADC targeting metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Under the terms, Syndivia stands to receive upfront payments, development and commercial milestones, and tiered royalties up to approximately £268 million, as well as royalties on product sales.

The company was founded in 2014 and holds issued patents and pending applications directed at site-selective conjugation strategies in IgG4 antibodies.

Syndivia’s scientific advisory board is chaired by Nobel Laureate Jean‑Marie Lehn, who joined in late 2023.

Syndivia targets tumour antigens with novel payloads and seeks to position its ADCs as differentiated oncology therapies with enhanced safety and utilitarian profiles. Its business model emphasises partnering out programmes and licensing its conjugation platform rather than building full in-house development and commercial infrastructure.