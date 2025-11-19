SYNERGEN FILES FOR ANTRIL IN EUROPE

Synergen has submitted its Marketing Authorization Application for Antril (anakinra), its interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of severe sepsis, to the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products. This is the first time that the company has filed for approval of the new agent.

The application is based on the results of a multinational Phase III clinical trial of Antril. Data from this study will be presented by Synergen's John Pribble at the Society of Critical Care Medicine meeting in Orlando, USA, on February 1. Interim results indicate that sepsis patients treated with Antril have a 24% reduction in mortality compared to placebo.

Synergen says it also intends to submit similar regulatory filings for Antril over the next few months in the countries of the European Free Trade Association, ie Austria, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, and also in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.