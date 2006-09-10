Synexus India starts first two clinical trials

Synexus India, which opened its Mumbai Center in April this year, has signed up two Phase III studies from a top-five pharmaceutical company and is expected to announce further studies shortly. The unit is part of the UK-headquartered Synexus Clinical Research Plc.

Both Phase III trials in India involve research into cardiac therapy in treatment naive and previously-treated patients. The Synexus Mumbai site operates with exactly the same high-quality operating procedures to which all Synexus sites adhere. Ian Smith, founder and medical director of Synexus, commented: "we place enormous importance on ensuring that all our sites operate to the same extremely high standards...Synexus has been through, and passed both [US] Food and Drug Administration and [UK] Medical and Healthcare products Agency inspections."

Synexus, which says it is the largest multinational company specializing in the recruitment and running of late-stage clinical trials, has recently expanded its European presence with acquisitions in Hungary, Poland and the opening of an office in Bulgaria.