Synsorb Begins Phase III With Synsorb Pk

Synsorb Biotech of Canada has initiated a Phase III trial, sponsored bythe US National Institutes of Health, of Synsorb Pk, an experimental treatment for hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially fatal kidney disease caused by Escherichia coli 0157:H7.
Enrollment into the trial has already begun, and will aim to study the effectiveness of Synsorb Pk in reducing severe kidney complications and mortality in children who have progressed to HUS.
