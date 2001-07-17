Synt:em/SangStat build on RDP58 deal

Synt:em of France and SangStat have announced a three-year researchcollaboration, which builds on a previous alliance between the two companies for the development of allotrap peptides, for the discovery of next-generation RDP58 molecules. Using the former company's proprietary drug-design technology, Acti-map, the RDP58-like molecules will be designed to inhibit inflammation in new in vivo applications. Recently, SangStat initiated a Phase I clinical trial for the tumor necrosis factor inhibitor RDP58 (formerly Allotrap 1258) as a treatment for various autoimmune disorders, particularly ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (Marketletter June 25), and the company now intends to begin Phase II trials for the drug in the same indications later this year.