Syntarga licenses cancer drug candidates

Dutch drugmaker Syntarga BV has signed a license agreement with the Georg-August University in Gottingen, Germany to obtain rights to the cytotoxic agents developed there.
Under the terms of the deal, Syntarga will have exclusive, worldwide rights to manufacture, sublicense and commercialize conjugated products incorporating the cytotoxics. The Netherlands-based pharmaceutical group says it will incorporate the synthetic drugs, members of the class of CC-1065 and the duocarmycins, in novel antibody-drug conjugates and other types of conjugates for the treatment of cancer.
