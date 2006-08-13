Syntaxin recruits Patrick Doyle as chief exec

UK-based biopharmaceutical company Syntaxin reports that it has been joined by Patrick Doyle as the firm's new chief executive. Prior to his appointment, Mr Doyle served as chief of corporate development at US firm Metabolex, where he was responsible for negotiating a $500.0 million strategic alliance with global health care major Johnson & Johnson.
