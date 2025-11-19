SYNTEX FOCUSES EURO PRODUCTION IN SPAIN

US pharmaceutical company Syntex is now establishing its European finished pharmaceutical production facility in Spain and is investing 1.5 billion pesetas ($10.7 million) in its Spanish subsidiary Syntex Latino over the next two years.

The company has said that manufacturing at its subsidiaries in the UK and France will be phased out gradually by 1995 but pharmaceutical research will continue in both these countries. There will also be some closures of manufacturing plants in the USA.

The investment being made by Syntex in Spain will allow for the creation of 50 new jobs and will raise exports from Spain. Production at the plant Syntex has at Leganes, near Madrid, will be increased to 360 million tablets and 18 million ampoules per year. Syntex Latino currently produces around 14 million ampoules and 170 million tablets annually. The company has 340 staff. The ultimate aim of Syntex is to be able to export to countries such as the USA, Canada and Mexico from Spain.