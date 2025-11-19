Syntex (SA) Even Better Positioned

The international acquisition of US-based Syntex by Swiss company Hoffmann-La Roche resulted in Syntex' South African subsidiary, previously trading as Pharmatex Pharmaceuticals, joining Roche Products as a fully-fledged division last month.
Martin Hogan, general manager of the Syntex division, said the marketing and sales functions and all Syntex personnel remain the same as in the past, but he believes the company will now be able to offer an even better service.
"While it means the end of our business association with Adcock Ingram Pharmaceuticals, which was a good and beneficial one," Mr Hogan noted, "I am positive both Syntex and Roche will benefit from the acquisition, as will our customer base in general." Company styles and products are complementary, he said. The new business will be based at the Roche premises in Isando, near Johannesburg.
