Synth Blood starts trial of Oxycyte

Synthetic Blood International, a US biotechnology firm specializing in the field of oxygen therapeutics and continuous substrate monitoring, has received approval to begin patient enrollment for a Phase II clinical trial of Oxycyte, its proprietary perfluorocarbon blood substitute and oxygen carrier.

The trial will be conducted at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, USA. Additional sites are being reviewed for Investigational Review Board approval, including two in Durham, North Carolina, and the University of South Florida's Tampa General Hospital, which conducts a large volume of hip replacement surgeries. The firm hopes that pooling from this large patient population will prove a great asset in advancing patient enrollment in its Phase II trial.