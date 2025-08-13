Synthelabo 1998 Sales Forecast To Rise 8%

Provisional nine-month 1998 sales at French drugmaker Synthelabo rose6.7% on a comparable basis to 9.17 billion French francs ($1.65 billion), and for the whole of the year the company forecasts that sales growth will be around 7%. This compares with 8.3% growth seen for the first six months of the year (Marketletter August 3).
The sales increase, according to Synthelabo, "has been achieved despite the billing of Ambien (zolpidem)in the USA being much lower than the product performance determined in our analysis on the IMS marketing data panel."
Synthelabo also said that it has recently set up a joint venture in Chile with Laboratorios Recalcine SA, called Synthelabo Rec SA, in which it has a 52.5% stake.
