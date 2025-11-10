Synthelabo Aims For 10 bn Francs In Sales In 1996

Synthelabo is aiming for a total sales level of 10 billion French francs ($2.08 billion) for 1996, commented Herve Guerin, chairman and chief executive of the French company, at a meeting for industry analysts in London last week. This figure will hopefully be arrived at through organic growth, as this is now a real possibility, he added. However, he added any acquisitions undertaken will fit with the core of the business and be focused on gaining market share.

For the coming year, said Mr Guerin, sales are expected to reach 9 billion francs, a rise of just over 11% on the 8.1 billion francs achieved in 1994 (Marketletter April 10). One of the main focuses of the company, noted Mr Guerin, is the expansion of its business outside France, which traditionally has been the main market for the firm. In 1993, 49.4% of Synthelabo's sales were outside France. This increased to 56.4% last year and is anticipated to reach 60% next year. This is vital for the firm, said Mr Guerin, if it is to compete on a global footing.

Expanding on this theme, Mr Guerin addressed Synthelabo's market share in various European countries. The goal of the next few years, he said, is to achieve a market penetration of 2% in each country. This has been achieved in Portugal, and is only just under target in Greece, Belgium and Italy. For the UK, Germany, Holland, Switzerland and Denmark, Mr Guerin conceded that there was still a substantial hurdle to overcome to reach this level of market share but said that the firm's planned expansion over the next few years made this a distinct possibility. Europe (excluding France) accounted for 28% of Synthelabo's total sales and saw a rise last year in revenues of 14% to just over 2 billion francs.