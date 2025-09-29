Synthelabo Pipeline Supports "Seven Key Product" Strategy

Synthelabo presented updated details of its pipeline at its meeting for financial analysts in Paris last week, and specifically the new generation of products which will allow the company to continue its strategy, in which seven key products form the backbone of the company's sales. The pipeline reflects the Eurocentric focus of Synthelabo, which still has an uncertain future in the US market (see also page 3).

The status of Synthelabo's new products was reported by Jean Marsac, group vice-president, development and medical affairs, at the company. He kicked off with mizolastine, an antiallergy product which also has anti-inflammatory properties. The drug is an H1 receptor blocker which offers a rapid onset of action, from the first dose, and an efficacy which is maintained during long-term treatment.

Given the side-effect concerns which have arisen with some antihistamines, Prof Marsac stressed that mizolastine has no anticholinergic effects, causes minimal sedation and has a weak potential for cardiovascular interactions, which have been observed with terfenadine and astemizole. Mizolastine has been approved in the UK, and on the basis of this the firm is seeking European Union-wide approval via the mutual recognition system, although this is subject to arbitration as questions have been raised by Sweden and Germany on potential cardiovascular effects seen in preclinical trials. Approval has also been granted in Switzerland, and Phase III trials are ongoing in Japan. It is also being investigated in allergic skin disorders, initially urticaria, and asthma.