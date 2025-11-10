Synthelabo Reports On New Products

Synthelabo is making excellent progress in developing new products and is expected to file for registration for two drugs in Europe this year and from then on make one application for registration each year, according to Herve Guerin, chairman and chief executive at Synthelabo.
The first of these, mizolastine, is an antiallergy product which also has additional anti-inflammatory properties, said Mr Guerin. Its mechanism of action is through the antagonism of histamine H1 receptors which provides efficacy at least equal to the second generation of H1 antihistamines. In addition to offering once-daily dosing, the drug has a rapid onset from first dose and maintains its efficacy during long-term treatment. Patients' tolerance to the drug has been good, commented Mr Guerin, and side effects have been few. The product has no anticholinergic effects, has a weak sedative effect and a low risk of cardiovascular interactions, as is seen with some antihistamines.
The therapeutic indications planned include the treatment of allergic seasonal and perennial rhinitis, chronic urticaria and and asthma. Synthelabo will file for the allergic rhinitis and urticaria indications in the UK on April 28 and will extend this to the rest of the European Union over the next few months. Filing for these indications in Japan will be some time off, noted Mr Guerin, as it is still in Phase II there. The drug is also in Phase II in Europe for asthma.
