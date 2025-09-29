Synthelabo's And Sandoz' Ratings Cut

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have reduced their ratings for both French company Synthelabo and Swiss firm Sandoz from moderate outperformer to market performer.

The change in the ratings for both Sandoz and Synthelabo is based on valuation and performance criteria, and also against a background of slightly more cautious investor sentiment towards the drug sector (see pages 6 and 7), resulting in a more focused approach to drug stock investing.

The analysts maintain that Synthelabo has solid fundamentals, such as focused management, a strong product outlook, and interesting R&D.