Synthelabo Strong In Europe And Expanding

The plethora of acquisitions and mergers that is taking place in the global pharmaceutical industry at the moment does not appear to be a major concern for Herve Guerin, president of French medium-sized drug company Synthelabo. He told the Marketletter at a meeting in Paris recently that these deals are driven by the financial needs of the companies taking part.

His philosophy is that companies such as Pharmacia and Upjohn are merging in order to secure profits, and that Synthelabo does not need to do this. He illustrated this by unveiling pretax profits for the first six months of 1995 of 592 million French francs ($119.3 million), an increase of 18.1%.

Mr Guerin maintains that his strategy of being innovative, and bringing at least one new product through the pipeline a year, is one that works. Synthelabo is investing 1.3 billion francs in R&D this year, compared to 1.19 billion francs in 1994. And he says that expressed as a percentage of sales, R&D expenditure will be higher than in 1994, when it was 15%.