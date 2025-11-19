Wednesday 19 November 2025

Synthelabo Strong In Europe And Expanding

30 October 1995

The plethora of acquisitions and mergers that is taking place in the global pharmaceutical industry at the moment does not appear to be a major concern for Herve Guerin, president of French medium-sized drug company Synthelabo. He told the Marketletter at a meeting in Paris recently that these deals are driven by the financial needs of the companies taking part.

His philosophy is that companies such as Pharmacia and Upjohn are merging in order to secure profits, and that Synthelabo does not need to do this. He illustrated this by unveiling pretax profits for the first six months of 1995 of 592 million French francs ($119.3 million), an increase of 18.1%.

Mr Guerin maintains that his strategy of being innovative, and bringing at least one new product through the pipeline a year, is one that works. Synthelabo is investing 1.3 billion francs in R&D this year, compared to 1.19 billion francs in 1994. And he says that expressed as a percentage of sales, R&D expenditure will be higher than in 1994, when it was 15%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze