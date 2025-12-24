Syremis Therapeutics

Syremis launched publicly in December 2025 with a $165 million Series A financing. The company was formed as a spin-out of Clexio Biosciences and assembled by executives with prior experience in neuropsychiatric drug development. The Series A was co-led by Dexcel Pharma and Third Rock Ventures, with participation from Bain Capital Life Sciences, Roivant, and other investors disclosed at launch.
Syremis focuses on mental health, with its initial clinical strategy centered on:
Syremis develops oral small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric conditions, built around mechanisms with clinical validation in the field:
Syremis is investor-backed and partnership-oriented by design, with its initial syndicate anchored by strategic and venture investors in Israel and the U.S. The company’s programs originated within Clexio Biosciences, and Syremis operates with governance participation from its lead investors and industry executives.
Syremis is developing oral small molecules for neuropsychiatric disease using two established mechanistic pillars: muscarinic M1/M4 agonism and NMDA receptor antagonism, with the aim of differentiating through pharmacology and drug-like properties.
The company targets serious mental health conditions, including schizophrenia/psychosis and mood disorders (including major depressive disorder and bipolar depression).
In December 2025, Syremis launched publicly and announced a $165 million Series A alongside the appointment of its founding executive team and disclosure of two lead development programs (ST-905 and ST-901).
Syremis has not disclosed human efficacy datasets at launch. The company’s most advanced program (ST-905) is in Phase I, where near-term outputs typically center on safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics.
Near-term milestones include:
Syremis is led by executives with prior experience in neuropsychiatric drug development and biotech company building. Board leadership disclosed at launch includes industry and investor representatives, including Ilan Oren (Chairman) and former neuropsychiatry biotech executive Steve Paul, among ot
