Syremis Therapeutics

Syremis Therapeutics is based in Tel Aviv, Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. The company is building a neuropsychiatry-focused R&D organization with early clinical development activity centered in the U.S.

Founding and History

Syremis launched publicly in December 2025 with a $165 million Series A financing. The company was formed as a spin-out of Clexio Biosciences and assembled by executives with prior experience in neuropsychiatric drug development. The Series A was co-led by Dexcel Pharma and Third Rock Ventures, with participation from Bain Capital Life Sciences, Roivant, and other investors disclosed at launch.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Syremis focuses on mental health, with its initial clinical strategy centered on:

  • Schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders
  • Mood disorders, including major depressive disorder and bipolar depression

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Syremis develops oral small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric conditions, built around mechanisms with clinical validation in the field:

  • Muscarinic M1/M4 agonism (cholinergic modulation)
  • Next-generation NMDA receptor antagonism (glutamatergic modulation)

Key Personnel

  • Elisabeth Kogan – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
  • Elena Kagan – Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder
  • Menashe Levy – Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder
  • Eli Gendler – Chief Financial Officer
  • Lior Sahaf – VP, Business Development
  • Orly Eini – VP, Human Resources
  • Efrat Shalom-Berensohn – General Counsel
  • Martin Himmel – VP, Regulatory Affairs

Strategic Partnerships

Syremis is investor-backed and partnership-oriented by design, with its initial syndicate anchored by strategic and venture investors in Israel and the U.S. The company’s programs originated within Clexio Biosciences, and Syremis operates with governance participation from its lead investors and industry executives.

FAQ Section

What is Syremis’ core science and biotech platform?

Syremis is developing oral small molecules for neuropsychiatric disease using two established mechanistic pillars: muscarinic M1/M4 agonism and NMDA receptor antagonism, with the aim of differentiating through pharmacology and drug-like properties.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does Syremis focus on?

The company targets serious mental health conditions, including schizophrenia/psychosis and mood disorders (including major depressive disorder and bipolar depression).

What programs and products are in Syremis’ clinical pipeline?

  • ST-905 – a dual M1/M4 muscarinic agonist, in Phase I clinical development
  • ST-901 – a novel NMDA antagonist, in IND-enabling development with entry into Phase I planned for 2026

What is the latest company news and recent Syremis events?

In December 2025, Syremis launched publicly and announced a $165 million Series A alongside the appointment of its founding executive team and disclosure of two lead development programs (ST-905 and ST-901).

What clinical trial data and results has Syremis announced?

Syremis has not disclosed human efficacy datasets at launch. The company’s most advanced program (ST-905) is in Phase I, where near-term outputs typically center on safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics.

What are Syremis’ regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Near-term milestones include:

  • Continued Phase I execution for ST-905
  • Completion of IND-enabling work and Phase I initiation for ST-901 (planned 2026)

Who comprises Syremis’ leadership team and what is their track record?

Syremis is led by executives with prior experience in neuropsychiatric drug development and biotech company building. Board leadership disclosed at launch includes industry and investor representatives, including Ilan Oren (Chairman) and former neuropsychiatry biotech executive Steve Paul, among ot

