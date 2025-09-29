T Cell Begins Phase II Trial Of TP10

T Cell Sciences has begun a Phase IIa trial evaluating the use of its lead complement inhibitor, TP10 (soluble complement receptor-1), in patients with adult respiratory distress syndrome.
The Phase IIa trial is an open-label, single-dose trial conducted at one clinical site. It will enroll approximately 20 patients with ARDS arising from a number of different medical conditions, and will determine the effect of TP10 on neutrophil accumulation in the lungs of ARDS patients, as well as studying the ability of TP10 to improve the clinical outcome of patients with the disease.
"Initiation of this trial brings T Cell one step closer toward realizing the significant opportunity of our complement inhibition program," said Alan Tuck, president and chief executive of the firm. In 1995, T Cell Sciences presented encouraging results from its Phase I trial of TP10 in patients at risk of ARDS (Marketletter November 13, 1995). In addition to ARDS, T Cell recently completed a Phase I clinical trial of TP10 for reperfusion injury following myocardial infarction, and the drug has demonstrated in numerous animal studies a reduction in tissue damage resulting from lung injury, reperfusion injury, organ transplant rejection, and cardiopulmonary bypass.
