T Cell's TP10 Stops Hyperacute Rejection

T Cell Sciences' soluble complement receptor type 1 product, known as TP10, was able to prevent hyperacute rejection of xenotransplants when used in combination with immunosuppressive drugs, according to data presented at the 3rd International Congress of Xenotransplantation in Boston earlier this month (see also page 21).
Fred Sanfillippo of Johns Hopkins University told the Congress that continuous infusion of TP10, in combination with immunosuppressive drugs, allowed pig hearts transplanted into primates to continue beating for 32 days. Usually, cross-species transplants induce rapid rejection, mediated by complement, which leads to widespread vascular breakdown, coagulation and inflammatory damage throughout the donor organ within minutes.
Dr Sanfillippo told the conference that TP10 eliminated this hyperacute rejection, adding that this "moves us one step closer to ultimately making xenografts a realistic clinical alternative."
