T Cell Sciences Looks To China Opportunities

T Cell Sciences Inc of Needham, USA, has formed Global Pharma Ltd, a Bermuda company, in order to expand and extend the uses and markets for Chinese government-approved ethical pharmaceuticals within China and to select and acquire unrecognized Chinese drugs for development in other markets worldwide.
Initially established in June 1994 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of T Cell Sciences, Global Pharma completed its first round of financing in September 1994 and established a joint venture in China, which began operations in February of this year. T Cell now owns a minority position along with Patrick Kung (T Cell's scientific founder and vice chairman, and chairman of Global Pharma) and a group of private investors.
At its annual shareholders meeting in May, T Cell announced it had received US approval to market its TRAx CD4 total receptor assay diagnostics kit, and noted that its potential market, HIV monitoring, was worth around $75-$100 million. Shareholders were also told that clinical trials are underway with its lead complement inhibitor TP10 (sCRI), on which rights have been regained from Smith-Kline Beecham. A Phase I reperfusion trial will be finished in third-quarter 1995.
