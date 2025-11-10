T Cell Sciences Reports Promising TP10 Data

T Cell Sciences has presented results from its first Phase I trial of TP10 (soluble complement receptor-1) in patients at risk of adult respiratory distress syndrome. The company noted that the data, though clearly preliminary, are "encouraging."

The aims of the trial were to determine the safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of TP10 and involved five dose levels in 24 patients with acute lung injury arising from a range of medical conditions. The company reports that the drug was well-tolerated with no drug-related adverse events or laboratory test abnormalities observed. The drug was administered at doses of 0.1 to 10mg/kg by 30-minute infusion, and the results indicate that TP10 significantly reduces activation of the complement cascade in a dose-responsive manner. Phase II trials in ARDS are to go ahead.