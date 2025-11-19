Taiwan Firm Sets Up Pharma Plant In China

China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co of Taiwan is soon to start production at its first joint-venture mainland Chinese pharmaceutical plant, reports The China Post. CCPC holds a 70% stake in the JV, with other Taiwanese pharmaceutical companies having 30% of the company, which is capitalized at $8.5 million.

The plant, located in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, is expected to produce first-year turnover of some $7.33 million, with this growing to over $73 million by the year 2000, and so exceeding CCPC's current business volume in Taiwan.