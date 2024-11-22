Taiwan Govt Takes Genelab Subsid Stake

For $12 million, the Taiwan government has acquired a 35% stake in Genelab Technologies' subsidiary in that country. The investment is Taiwan's first in the biopharmaceutical industry under a national development plan, which was set up in 1991.

Genelab will commit $10.1 million over the next two years and transfer certain technologies to the subsidiary to retain 40% ownership. The remaining 25% will be owned by other Taiwanese investors.