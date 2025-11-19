Taiwan Pharma Market Sees 10% Growth

Pharmaceutical sales in Taiwan last year reached Taiwan $1.51 billion, an increase of 10% on 1993, according to IMS International figures. The IMS total does not include drug sales to government-controlled health facilities, specially-designated hospitals and clinics and dentists (which account for about 5%).

The largest rise, 15.2% to T$229.6 million, was to general practitioners and clinics, followed by sales to hospitals, up 13.5% to T$836.1 million, then pharmacies and drugs stores, up 5.9% to T$446 million, reports Pharma Japan.