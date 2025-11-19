Taiwan Pharma Market Sees 10% Growth

Pharmaceutical sales in Taiwan last year reached Taiwan $1.51 billion, an increase of 10% on 1993, according to IMS International figures. The IMS total does not include drug sales to government-controlled health facilities, specially-designated hospitals and clinics and dentists (which account for about 5%).
The largest rise, 15.2% to T$229.6 million, was to general practitioners and clinics, followed by sales to hospitals, up 13.5% to T$836.1 million, then pharmacies and drugs stores, up 5.9% to T$446 million, reports Pharma Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze