Takeda breaks ground on new US site

Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America, a subsidiairy of Japan's Takeda, broke ground on a new, 70-acre corporate headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, USA, on May 6. Among those attending the ceremony at the site were Illinois Senator Susan Garrett and Village of Deerfield Mayor Steve Harris.

The Takeda property is located at the northwest corner of the I-94 and Lake-Cook Road intersection, and upon completion of the first phase of construction in 2006 - with a 380,000 square-foot campus consisting of two buildings - will house Takeda's more than 700 home office employees.