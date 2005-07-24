Wednesday 19 November 2025

Takeda buys PPD's DPP4 inhibitors rights

24 July 2005

Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan and PPD, a global provider of discovery and development services, say that the former has acquired the development and marketing rights to all dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors previously granted to PPD under a deal with fellow USA-based group Syrrx. Takeda acquired Syrrx, now known as Takeda San Diego, earlier this year (Marketletters passim).

Under the terms of the new accord, Takeda, through Takeda San Diego, has obtained all the remaining rights to develop and commercialize the DPPIV inhibitors, which had been shared by PPD and Takeda San Diego under their collaboration signed in November 2003. In exchange for terminating the alliance and transferring its rights to Takeda, PPD will receive an upfront fee of $15.0 million, as well as development and sales milestones and royalties on turnover of any DPPIV inhibitors cleared for marketing.

In addition, PPD will serve as the sole provider to Takeda of Phase II and Phase III clinical development services in the USA and the European Union for the DPPIV inhibitors, enable the development program to continue without interruption, the firms pointed out.

