Takeda: half-year results

- Takeda Chemical Industries has announced an improved mid-term performance. Half-year turnover was 295.9 billion yen ($2.9 million), up 4.4%. Operating profits were 40.3 billion yen, ahead 17.8%, current profits rose 9.2% to 44.4 billion yen, and net profits were 21.4 billion yen, up 1.1%. The improvement was attributed by the firm to steady sales of its main products, increased exports of its antiulcerant Takepron (lansoprazole) to the USA, and improved sales of high-margin in-house developed products.
