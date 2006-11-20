Takeda may

Japan's number one drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical, intends to buy a company with specific expertise, if necessary, in order to improve its growth prospects, Yasuchika Hasegawa, president of the company revealed at a press conference in Tokyo earlier this month.

Since Takeda's management principle is one of organic growth, it does not pursue only a scale of economy but will acquire or merge with a certain company with specialist knowledge which can make up for the company's shortcomings, Mr Hasegawa said, noting that the firm "tackling the issue" and is currently "working on a number of deals."

He added that the capability to turn a large number of New Chemical Entities under development into Investigational New Drugs is very important for a pharmaceutical company because this enhances its ability to produce the future medicines for the market. He called it an "IND engine," which can be a driving force for Takeda.