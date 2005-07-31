Takeda R&D meeting focuses on insomnia treatment Rozeram

Japanese drug major Takeda presented its planned marketing strategies for Rozerem (ramelteon, TAK-375), an MT1/MT2 receptor agonist treatment for insomnia, at a recent R&D meeting with analysts. A New Drug Application was filed with US Food and Drug Administration in September 2004. This was approved on July 22 and Takeda expects a launch in that market around fall 2005. Rozerem is in Phase III clinical trials in Europe and Japan. Additionally, it is in Phase II testing in the USA for the treatment of circadian rhythm sleep disorders.
Takeda estimates that there are approximately 76 million potential insomnia patients (over 18 years old) in the USA alone. Of these, 21% are using prescription drugs, 26% are taking over-the-counter medicines and 6% are using other sleep-assisting agents, while 47% are not administering any medication.
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