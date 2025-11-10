Takeda reaches settlement on Cefapicol

- Takeda Chemical Industries has reached an out-of-court settlement with Taiyo Pharmaceutical Industries, Tobishi Pharmaceutical and Chiba Gosei Kenkyusho in relation to the companys' manufacture of the injectable form of the antibiotic Cefapicol (cefotiam), which Takeda claimed infringes on its patent on Pansporin (cefotiam), held until last November, reports Pharma Japan. Taiyo has now filed a process patent on injectable cefotiam and has announced that it will continue supplying it.
