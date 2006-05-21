Takeda's 2005/6 income reaches 313.2B yen

Japanese drugmaker Takeda says that for the year ended March 31, 2006, its net income rose 12.9% to 313.2 billion yen ($2.84 billion), which it ascribes to profits derived from the transfer of shares of non-pharmaceutical businesses and Wyeth KK, which it co-owns with US major Wyeth (Marketletter April 17). Turnover for the period was up 7.9% to 1,212.2 billion yen, while the firm's operating income increased 4.6% to 402.8 billion yen, exceeding the target of 380.0 billion yen it announced last year.
Core product expansion leads the way
Revenue from in-house prescription drugs, which include the sales of unconsolidated affiliates and exports to licensees, increased 10.3% to 1,126.70 billion. A particular highlight was the company's anti-ulcer agent lansoprazole, marketed as Takepron in Japan, Prevacid in the USA and Ogast in Europe, revenues of which were up 4.4% to 389.7 billion yen, despite a 16.4% decline in European sales due to increased competition from generic drugs.
