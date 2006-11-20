Saturday 8 November 2025

Takeda's Actos combats diabetic atherosclerosis

20 November 2006

Takeda Pharmaceutical North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's Takeda, says that new trial data shows that Actos (pioglitazone HCl), its oral anitdiabetic, halts the progression of atherosclerosis in patients with type 2 diabetes. The findings are derived from the CHICAGO trial, and were presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions, held in Chicago earlier this month.

The 18-month, randomized trial enrolled 462 patients with type 2 diabetes, and was primarily a comparison of Actos with the sulfonylurea drug glimepride, in terms of its effect on carotid intima media thickness (CIMT). Participants were also assessed for the occurrence of cardiovascular events, such as death, myocardial infarction and stroke.

Analysis of the results revealed that Actos conferred a statistically-significant relative reduction in the progression of CIMT, with treated patients showing an average -0.001mm change in arterial thickness, compared with 0.012mm thickening in those who received glimepride. The data also indicated that the drug brought about a highly significant relative change in the maximum CIMT values, with those in the treatment arm showing a maximum increase of 0.002, versus 0.026 in the group on the glimepride regimen.

