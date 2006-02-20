Takeda 's income rises 14.4% in 1st 3 fiscal qtrs

Japan's biggest drugmaker Takeda has reported strong results for the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March 2006, fuelled by the expansion of its products in the global marketplace.

The firm's turnover rose 7.4% year-on-year to 935.2 billion yen ($7.95 billion) achieving 78.3% of its full-year target, while net income jumped 14.4% to 418.9 billion yen.

Recurring income rose 9.3%, led by a 27.0% surge in equity income from TAP, its joint venture with US drug major Abbott Laboratories, to 40.2 billion yen.