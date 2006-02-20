Takeda 's income rises 14.4% in 1st 3 fiscal qtrs

Japan's biggest drugmaker Takeda has reported strong results for the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March 2006, fuelled by the expansion of its products in the global marketplace.
The firm's turnover rose 7.4% year-on-year to 935.2 billion yen ($7.95 billion) achieving 78.3% of its full-year target, while net income jumped 14.4% to 418.9 billion yen.
Recurring income rose 9.3%, led by a 27.0% surge in equity income from TAP, its joint venture with US drug major Abbott Laboratories, to 40.2 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze