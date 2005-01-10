Takeda's Ramelteon cleared for Insomnia

Takeda North America's new insomnia drug Ramelteon (TAK-375) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, following the submission of a New Drug Application earlier this year (Marketletter October 4).
The agent, a next-generation benzodiazepine receptor agonist, belongs to a new class of prescription drugs which target specific sleep receptors in the brain to initiate a normal sleep process, the firm said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze