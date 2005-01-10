Takeda's Ramelteon cleared for Insomnia

Takeda North America's new insomnia drug Ramelteon (TAK-375) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, following the submission of a New Drug Application earlier this year (Marketletter October 4).

The agent, a next-generation benzodiazepine receptor agonist, belongs to a new class of prescription drugs which target specific sleep receptors in the brain to initiate a normal sleep process, the firm said.