Takeda to buy Syrrx of USA

Japanese drug major Takeda has said it will take over the California, USA-based biotechnology company Syrrx for around $270.0 million. The acquisition will give Takeda, which has ben seeking and R&D base in the USA for some time, access to a number of medical research products and a high-performance scientific team.
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